Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total transaction of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.16. 1,332,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,332. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

