Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

