Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Aemetis Trading Down 1.5 %

Aemetis stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTX. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

