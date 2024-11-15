Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
AVTE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 442,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
