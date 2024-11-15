AES (NYSE:AES) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 6165300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AES Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AES’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $123,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,523 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $30,746,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in AES by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,865,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

