AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 ResultsNEW YORK, NY, November 5, 2024 / Business Wire – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s 8K filing here.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency