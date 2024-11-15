ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $54.07.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

