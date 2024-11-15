Agilis Partners LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Agilis Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,732,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,531. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

