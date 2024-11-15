agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. agilon health has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.