Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 59,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

