Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after buying an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 135.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,124 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE UGI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

