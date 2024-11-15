Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $390,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,160 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 732,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $7,082,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 65.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 128,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BVN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.