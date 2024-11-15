Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,840 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Immunocore’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

