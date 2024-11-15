Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,825,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $315.88 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.76.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

