Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.10.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.7 %

ARE stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.07%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

