Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in October

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

