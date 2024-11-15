Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,398. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($0.92). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,283.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

