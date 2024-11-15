Alliance Global Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spire Global from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPIR

Spire Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

SPIR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 204,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 23.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire Global by 225.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 406.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 117.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 57,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.