Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Alliance Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Alliance Mining

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 50% interest in the Greenbelt Property comprising 27 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 410 hectares located south of Bissett, Manitoba. It also has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Moose Gold Property located in the Bisset Gold Mining Camp, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.