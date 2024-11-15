Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.73 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

