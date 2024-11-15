Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 45,000 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231,203 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,548.60. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 714 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $27,146.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $104,109.39.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

