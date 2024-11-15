Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Down 38.0% in October

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALCE opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. Alternus Clean Energy has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $272.25.

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

