Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 1,026 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 775,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 288,775 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,658,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $88,261,000 after buying an additional 162,544 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 635,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 92,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. 3,682,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,131. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

