Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 23,836 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,684,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 230,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,255. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

