Altrius Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17,113.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,676 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,749,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,158. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.