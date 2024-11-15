Altrius Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,644. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.