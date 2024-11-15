Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.86-7.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

