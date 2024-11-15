América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $20.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMX

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,707. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 125.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 54,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.