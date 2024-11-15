American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.430 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AHR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 1,900,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

