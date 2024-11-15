American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.430 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE AHR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 1,900,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -208.33%.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
