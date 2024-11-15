American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMLM opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. American Lithium Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

