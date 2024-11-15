American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.5 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of APEI opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Michael David Braner bought 59,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,066.40. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 117,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,393 in the last ninety days. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

