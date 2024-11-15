American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

