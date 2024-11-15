AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 129.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

NYSE:AME opened at $193.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $196.70.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,454.91. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

