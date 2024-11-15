Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $21,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,764,380.96. This represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

APH opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

