Amy M. Klimek Sells 10,214 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $205,403.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,960.23. This trade represents a 34.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.4 %
Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.86.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
