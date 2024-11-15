Amy M. Klimek Sells 10,214 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $205,403.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,960.23. This trade represents a 34.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.4 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $22.86.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

