Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 3.5% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $212.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 110.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 16.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.