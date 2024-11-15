Analysts Set Expectations for Landstar System Q4 Earnings

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.41 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Landstar System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

