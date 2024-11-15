Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.36 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

