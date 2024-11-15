Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $376.34 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.19.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

