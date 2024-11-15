APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 11,568 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,958,802.30. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APi Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of APG opened at $36.21 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

