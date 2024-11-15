Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Up 98.2% – Should You Buy?

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 98.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

