Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75-7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.90.

Shares of AMAT opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $141.94 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

