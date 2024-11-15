Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.110-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.11-2.47 EPS.

Applied Materials stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.90.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

