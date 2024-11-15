Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 10,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,876.40. The trade was a 28.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,121.58. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,290 shares of company stock valued at $165,096. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

APRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of APRE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 15,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,347. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,029.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

