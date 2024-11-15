Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 300.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

