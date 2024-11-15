Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,082 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 623,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after buying an additional 617,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,973,000 after buying an additional 383,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,464,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

