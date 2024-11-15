Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Booking by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

BKNG opened at $4,970.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,069.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,311.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,966.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

