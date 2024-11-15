Arbutus Biopharma Announces Positive Data from Clinical Trials at AASLD – The Liver Meeting® 2024

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) revealed significant updates on November 15, 2024, regarding its ongoing clinical trials during this year’s American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) – The Liver Meeting® 2024.

Get alerts:

The company announced promising results from its IM-PROVE I Phase 2a clinical trial (AB-729-201). The trial data exhibited that a combination of imdusiran, Arbutus’ RNAi therapeutic candidate, and pegylated interferon alfa-2α (IFN) along with ongoing therapy led to a 50% functional cure rate among HBeAg-negative patients with baseline HBsAg levels below 1000 IU/mL. The overall functional cure rate stood at 25% within this patient subgroup. Notably, individuals with HBsAg levels lower than 1000 IU/mL represent a significant sector of the chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) population.

These pivotal findings will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation on November 18, 2024, during the AASLD event. Moreover, in collaboration with Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, Arbutus presented preliminary data from the Phase 2a IM-PROVE II clinical trial (AB-729-202) during the same conference.

In addition to the clinical updates, Arbutus shared an updated corporate presentation on its official website (www.arbutusbio.com) on the same day. This latest information aims to enhance transparency and keep stakeholders informed about the company’s progress.

The press releases detailing the advancements in the trials have been filed alongside this report as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, while the corporate presentation is accessible as Exhibit 99.3.

Investors and stakeholders keen on retaining a comprehensive understanding of these latest developments in Arbutus Biopharma’s clinical programs will find the disclosed data invaluable.

This press release contains forward-looking information, and actual results may differ materially depending on various factors.

The information provides insights into the strides being made in combating chronic hepatitis B virus and works towards offering improved treatment options for affected individuals.

For further details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the comprehensive financial statements and exhibits available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s online database.

This report concludes with the signature of David C. Hastings, the Chief Financial Officer of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, confirming the authenticity and accuracy of the disclosed information.

For more in-depth analysis and updates, interested parties can track the company’s stock performance under the ticker symbol ABUS on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

It is essential for investors to remain vigilant and regularly assess any subsequent SEC filings or company announcements for further updates on these clinical trials.

This concludes the report on Arbutus Biopharma’s recent developments and advancements in its clinical programs.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Mention: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements may differ materially from actual results due to various factors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arbutus Biopharma’s 8K filing here.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Read More