Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Cut to Hold at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 748,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,524,392. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

