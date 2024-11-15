Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $100.05 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

